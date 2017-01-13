Annulering Exalted March-uitbreiding voor Dragon Age 2 niet te wijten aan slecht ontvangst

Dragon Age 2 is niet bepaald de best ontvangen game uit de geschiedenis. Toen ontwikkelaar BioWare dus aankondigde dat de Exalted March-uitbreiding voor de game was geannuleerd, trokken gamers al snel de conclusie dat dit aan de matige reviews te wijten was. Echter, volgens Mike Laidlaw (achter de serie) lag de oorzaak van de annulering bij de overstap naar de Frostbite-engine, en dus niet aan de controverse rondom het spel.De overgang naar de nieuwe game-engine zorgde voor technische problemen. Wegens een gebrek aan technici kon BioWare destijds niet zowel een nieuwe uitbreiding maken als overstappen naar Frostbite. Daarom werd besloten om Exalted March te cancelen.

We had an opportunity to do [the DLC and the engine switch] at the same time, but knew as it would be the first time that engine did 'RPG stuff' it would be hard. As most everything in making games, it certainly was challenging. Great engine, but took tons of time. Had we tried to do both [Exalted March] and the Frostbite transition, both would have suffered a lot, especially from lack of engineering folks. [Mark Darrah] made the call to stop development on EM and go all in on what would become Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Ook zegt Laidlaw dat de DLC het niet ver voorbij de conceptfase heeft gered. Wel kan hij uitleggen wat BioWare voor ogen had met Exalted March:

Exalted March didnt make it too far past concept. The idea, however, was that it followed the red lyrium chicanery of DA2 with the Chantry becoming VERY UPSET, while various aspects of the qunari started to make moves on the turbulent Free Marches. And thus it fell to Hawke to stop things from going to hell (again) while working with Starkhaven and the pirates of the Armada.

Laidlaw sluit zijn relaas af met de woorden dat hij het achteraf een goede beslissing vond om Exalted March te annuleren en zich volledig te richten op de overgang naar de Frostbite-engine.