Auteur : Leon Kempers zondag 29 januari 2017 om 17:54:28

Kojima ziet carrière bij Konami niet als verloren tijd

Bron: IGN
Kojima heeft zich, voor het eerst sinds zijn vertrek, openlijk uitgesproken over zijn tijd bij Konami. Hoewel hij niet in details treedt, maakt de man duidelijk dat hij zijn carrière bij de Japanse uitgever achteraf niet als "doelloos" beschouwt.

In een officiële brief gericht aan IGN beschrijft Kojima hoe hij gevormd is door alle ervaringen in zijn leven - zowel de positieve als de negatieve:

The me that stands here now is the product of the past 53 years of my life. Everything I experienced over 53 years; movies Ive seen, books Ive read, music Ive listened to, games Ive played, people Ive met and the 30 years spent in this industry, have formed who I am.

Not one of these things has been without purpose, including my experience creating games at Konami.

Im embarking on a new challenge with a fresh slate, but I intend to keep pushing the creative envelope until the day I die. I believe my experiences over the past 53 years wont lead me astray.

Koijima werkt momenteel aan Death Stranding, onder de vlag van zijn gloednieuwe studio Kojima Productions.
Het volgende of vorige nieuwsbericht:
» 17:55   Volledige specificaties Switch bekend; batterij gaat drie tot zes uur mee
« 15:49   Nieuwe trailer: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Velvet Shell - Jackal Operator
Meer nieuwsberichten over Death Stranding:
31/12/16   Fan van Kojima? Koop dit standbeeld
04/12/16   Death Stranding-trailer bevat ongelofelijke hint
03/12/16   Del Toro: FUCK KONAMI
02/12/16   Nieuwe trailer: Death Stranding Teaser Trailer TGA 2016
02/12/16   The Game Awards gaat van start met nieuwe beelden van Death Stranding
Bekijk alle berichten over Death Stranding»
Reacties
Ga naar pagina:
Nog geen reacties
Inloggen
Gebruikersnaam Wachtwoord  
Mijn wachtwoord onthouden

Lid worden | Wachtwoord vergeten

Zoeken

Zoek resultaten:
Advertentie
Daniel en Peter hebben lol | GamersNET RADIO #347, zaterdag 21 januari 2017
Bestel nu het nieuwe GN Clubblad-kwartaal
Fast Forwards 2017: Overzicht van alle games
GN Kalender: Januari 2017
Nintendo deelname | GamersNET Game Awards
PlayStation deelname | GamersNET Game Awards
Xbox deelname | GamersNET Game Awards
PC deelname | GamersNET Game Awards
Steun je vrienden van GamersNET
Download de GamersNET Chrome-extensie en mis nooit meer een nieuwsbericht!
Advertentie
Poll : Nintendo Switch

Ga jij de Nintendo Switch kopen?

Ja, direct bij launch!

11%
Ja, maar ik wacht de launch even af.
23%
Misschien, ik twijfel nog.
26%
Nee, ik heb geen interesse in de Switch.
39%

Klik op één van de opties om te stemmen. In totaal zijn er al 155 stemmen.
GamersNET.nl v4.1 is onderdeel van Kabrio Entertainment - ©2000 - 2017
Partners:  Cheats CheatNOW - Game pc's Computer-Bestel
Contact | Adverteren | Redactie | RSS Feed