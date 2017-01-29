Kojima ziet carrière bij Konami niet als verloren tijd

Kojima heeft zich, voor het eerst sinds zijn vertrek , openlijk uitgesproken over zijn tijd bij Konami. Hoewel hij niet in details treedt, maakt de man duidelijk dat hij zijn carrière bij de Japanse uitgever achteraf niet als "doelloos" beschouwt.In een officiële brief gericht aan IGN beschrijft Kojima hoe hij gevormd is door alle ervaringen in zijn leven - zowel de positieve als de negatieve:

The me that stands here now is the product of the past 53 years of my life. Everything I experienced over 53 years; movies Ive seen, books Ive read, music Ive listened to, games Ive played, people Ive met and the 30 years spent in this industry, have formed who I am.



Not one of these things has been without purpose, including my experience creating games at Konami.



Im embarking on a new challenge with a fresh slate, but I intend to keep pushing the creative envelope until the day I die. I believe my experiences over the past 53 years wont lead me astray.