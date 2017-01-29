Volledige specificaties Switch bekend; batterij gaat drie tot zes uur mee
Nintendo heeft de volledige lijst met specificaties van de Switch onthuld. Hoewel we de meeste informatie al kenden, is bij dezen officieel bevestigd dat de batterij van de controller te vervangen is.
Wil je de batterij vervangen, dan zul je contact op moeten nemen met Nintendo. Zij kunnen je dan tegen betaling een nieuwe batterij opsturen. Wat verder opvalt, is dat de batterij een vrij kleine capaciteit heeft: 4310mAh, slechts 30 procent meer dan de meeste moderne smartphones. Dit zien we terug in de batterijduur: van lichtere games kun je zes uur draadloos genieten, maar spellen als The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild zuigen de batterij al binnen drie uur leeg.
Wil je de batterij weer opladen, dan duurt dan zo'n drie uur - mits de console in slaapstand staat. Game je ondertussen lekker door, dan zul je waarschijnlijk eerder op het dubbele moeten rekenen.
De Nintendo Switch ligt vanaf 3 maart in de winkels en is nu al bijna overal uitverkocht.
. Size: 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (with Joy-Con attached) 28.4mm at the thickest, from the tips of the analogue sticks to the ZL/ZR Button protrusions.
Weight: Approx. 297g (With Joy-Con controllers attached: 398g)
Screen: Capacitive touch screen / 6.2 inch LCD / 1280×720 resolution
CPU/GPU: NVIDIA customised Tegra processor
System memory: 32 GB a portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. (expandable memory support up to 2TB)
Communication features: Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.)
Video output: Maximum resolution: 1920×1080, 60 fps output via HDMI cable in TV mode. In tabletop mode and handheld mode, the maximum resolution is 1280×720, which matches the screen resolution.
Audio output: Supports linear PCM 5.1ch output via HDMI cable in TV mode.
Speakers: Stereo
USB terminal: USB Type-C terminal used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.
Headphone mic. jack: Stereo output
Game card slot: Exclusively for Nintendo Switch game cards.
microSD card slot: Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards an update via an internet connection is required to use microSDXC memory cards.
Sensors: Accelerometer/gyroscope/brightness sensor
Operating environment: Temperature: 5 35°C / Humidity: 20 80%
Internal battery: Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 4310mAh if the battery needs to be replaced, Nintendo plans to offer paid replacement via Nintendo Customer Support.
Battery life: More than six hours, but will vary depending on the software and usage conditions. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge.
Charging time: 3 hours approx (while the console is in sleep mode.)