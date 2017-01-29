Volledige specificaties Switch bekend; batterij gaat drie tot zes uur mee

Nintendo heeft de volledige lijst met specificaties van de Switch onthuld. Hoewel we de meeste informatie al kenden, is bij dezen officieel bevestigd dat de batterij van de controller te vervangen is.Wil je de batterij vervangen, dan zul je contact op moeten nemen met Nintendo. Zij kunnen je dan tegen betaling een nieuwe batterij opsturen. Wat verder opvalt, is dat de batterij een vrij kleine capaciteit heeft: 4310mAh, slechts 30 procent meer dan de meeste moderne smartphones. Dit zien we terug in de batterijduur: van lichtere games kun je zes uur draadloos genieten, maar spellen als The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild zuigen de batterij al binnen drie uur leeg.Wil je de batterij weer opladen, dan duurt dan zo'n drie uur - mits de console in slaapstand staat. Game je ondertussen lekker door, dan zul je waarschijnlijk eerder op het dubbele moeten rekenen.De Nintendo Switch ligt vanaf 3 maart in de winkels en is nu al bijna overal uitverkocht