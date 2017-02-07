Forza Horizon 3 Playseat Car Pack vanaf vandaag te downloaden

Playground Games laat weten vandaag de nieuwe lading downloadbare content voor Forza Horizon 3 beschikbaar te stellen. De Playseat Car Pack bevat zeven nieuwe auto's om de wegen mee te verkennen. De nieuwe content is beschikbaar voor zowel de Xbox One als de pc-versie en zit bij de Car Pass inbegrepen.De zeven nieuwe auto's zijn compatibel met de onlangs uitgekomen Blizzard Mountain uitbreiding en voorzien van mooie omschrijvingen die wij jullie natuurlijk niet willen onthouden:

1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A

In Australia, the name Peter Brock evokes championship racing, national pride and the twisting, undulating roads of Bathurst. The Commodore Group A is a distinctive car in Brocks racing career, built during the period when he was running his own company building race-bred road cars. In the mid-1980s, home grown rules evolved to a European formula that included homologation. We have these rules to thank for the 502models of the VK Commodore Group A that were built. Dubbed Bluey or the Blue Meanie for the Formula Blue color all the models were painted, the Group A holds a special place in the heart of Holden fans in sight, sound and speed.



1990 Renault Alpine GTA Le Mans

In the mid-1970s, Renault acquired car builder Alpine, saving it from financial troubles. While Alpine models had heavily relied on Renault parts and were sold by Renault dealers, the brand was previously independently owned by rally driver Jean Redele. Through the early 1970s, Redeles Alpines delivered two wins at the Rally Monte Carlo and several finishes at Le Mans. The 325 models of the Alpine GTA Le Mans harken to that bygone era. In its time, this four-seat grand tourer rivaled the best Porsche had to offer. Its sleek form delivers an amazing drag coefficient, and the rear mounted turbo V6 provides renowned weight balance, power and traction.



2017 Aston Martin DB11

When it comes to engines, there really isnt anything more opulent than a V-12. The Aston Martin DB11 adds twin-turbos to its two inline six cylinders mated at the crank, making this wide-body luxury grand tourer something that pulls hard from idle to redline. Its hard to believe the DB11 is in the middle of the Aston Martin lineup. With lavish accoutrements and more power than the average driver would even need, the DB11 is looking for an open road to let that V12 breathe, while offering the ultimate in comfort and amenities.



1970 Honda S800

Chances are you will never have this much fun with anything else at around 70 horsepower. The Honda S800 represents the final evolution of one of the first four-wheeled Hondas to hit the road. In 1962, Soichiro Honda presented the T360 and S360 at the Tokyo Motor Show. The T360 was a pick-up truck and the S360 a two-seater spider. These vehicles were powered by 356cc Honda motorcycle engines and had chain drive. Engine displacement evolved to the 791cc motor with a standard live axle rear end. The S800s screaming-high redline was a direct descendent of the Honda cars motorcycle roots. If you have ever enjoyed the high-revving joy of the modern day S2000, youve got the S800 to thank for it.



2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

Start with General Motors, add a healthy heaping of German engineering, then design a car thats born and bred for the U.K. market, and youll come up with the Vauxhall Corsa VXR. This is a brash 1.6-liter turbo-charged four-cylinder front-wheel-drive city car that is all get up and go. More than 200 horsepower tugging the front wheels of this super-mini delivers a thrill that is only matched by the raucous rumble of the Remus exhaust burbling out behind its diminutive form. You can get your groceries in the Corsa VXR, but dont be surprised if then trip is longer than expected. After all, in a car like this, youll want to take the long way home.



2016 Cadillac ATS-V

Perhaps you remember the days when Cadillac translated to luxury land yacht. While your grandparents may still prefer retro Cadillac models for their unrivaled American comfort, the ATS-V is more likely to be owned by that favorite uncle who always has the cool car. The ATS-V is a performance-packed luxury coupe that easily compares with the top sport luxury coupes from Germany or Japan. Starting with more than 460 V6 twin-turbo horsepower, this American sport-coupe also features a well-tuned chassis thats aided by magnetorheological dampers, giving the ATS-V performance thats well beyond mere straight-line speed.



2016 Honda Civic Type R

For car fans, seeing the letter R on a car usually means something special. In the case of the Civic Type R, R means racing, as in race-bred. Honda didnt just slap some logos and some wheels on this specification either. The R might also stand for ridiculous horsepower  as in more than 300hp. Take one look at the sleek and aggressive aero kit and R can easily stand for radical. From the torque-steer limiting dual-axis strut suspension, to the mechanical front differential and the Brembo brakes, this Civic Type R is just what Honda fans, and Forza fans, have been waiting for.

Forza Horizon 3 is nog steeds een populair spel voor de Xbox One en pc. Het spel staat meerdere malen in onze lijst voor de GamersNET Game Awards en wordt zo nu en dan ook door Tom op de livestream gespeeld.