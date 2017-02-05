Kojima omschrijft Nintendo Switch als 'de droom van iedere gamer'

Metal Gear-bedenker Hideo Kojima werkt momenteel met zijn eigen studio aan Death Stranding , een PlayStation 4-exclusive die waarschijnlijk niet voor 2020 het levenslicht gaat zien. Hoewel hij voorlopig dus weinig te maken heeft Nintendo's Switch, is Kojima wel erg enthousiast over het apparaat. Dat verklaarde de man tijdens een interview.Kojima vergeleek het principe van de Switch met 'Transferring', een feature in de PSP-game Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Volgens hem tilt de Switch dat idee naar een nieuw niveau:

You might be familiar with the fact that for a previous game that I did, we had a specification that we called 'Transfarring' where you could take the saved data from the PS Vita and move it over to the PS3 and back and forth like that. I believe [Switch] is an extension of that idea. The fact you can play something at home and take it outside, this is the gamer's dream. The Switch is an evolution of that.

Kojima wees erop dat dit principe al langer wordt toegepast bij blu-rays. Die worden geleverd met een code om de digitale versie te downloaden, zodat je de film ook op je draagbare apparaten kunt kijken. Hij verwacht dat we deze beweging nu ook gaan zien in de game-industrie:

I feel like cloud technology is what everything will eventually move to. It's further behind right now than I think where people thought it would be at this point, but I think it will go there, and when the infrastructure is ready, you'll be able to play everything, on every device, anywhere. The Switch is the predecessor to this step.