Up2Date: PlayStation Network - Battlefield 1, Dark Souls 3 en Kingdom Hearts


Een nieuwe week, een nieuwe vulling voor de PlayStation Store. Dit is de Up2Date voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 en PlayStation Vita. Deze week geen PlayStation Plus-content, maar wel zijn games te koop als Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, MLB The Show 17, Anoxemia, Skyforge, Korix en We Are The Dwarves.

Ook is er DLC voor titels als Battlefield 1, Dark Souls 3, Mafia 3, Final Fantasy XV, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare en APB Reloaded.

Tot slot, kijk verder voor 'Alleen Op PlayStation'-kortingen in de PlayStation Store. Wat gaan jullie binnenhalen?


Speelbare Content

PlayStation 4

Demo's
  • Mafia III

    Volledige spellen
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • MLB The Show 17 (49,99)
  • MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition (54,99)
  • MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition (79,99)
  • Anoxemia (7,99)
  • Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Sirens Call (9,99)
  • R.B.I. Baseball 17 (23,99)
  • Rain World (19,99)
  • Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack (15,99)
  • Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack  Rage of the Berserker (54,99)
  • Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack  Wrath of the Gods (79,99)
  • Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 (14,99)
  • Snake Pass
  • The Inner World
  • Digerati  Indie Darling Bundle
  • We Are The Dwarves
  • APB Reloaded
  • The Pure Bundle
  • Punch Club

    PlayStation VR

    Volledige spellen
  • Fated: The Silent Oath (9,99)
  • Korix (19,99)

    PlayStation Vita

    Volledige spellen
  • Fairune (4,99)


    • Extra Content - PlayStation 4

    Battlefield 1
  • They Shall Not Pass

    Dark Souls 3
  • The Ringed City (14,99)

    Mafia 3
  • Faster, Baby! (14,99)

    Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Peruvian Connection Pack (4,99)

    Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Method Man VO Pack
  • UK Special Forces VO Pack

    Final Fantasy XV
  • Episode Gladiolus (4,99)

    The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • Episode 3 (6,49)

    MLB The Show 17
  • Stubs (1,000)
  • Stubs (5,000)
  • Stubs (11,000)
  • Stubs (24,000)
  • Stubs (67,500)
  • Stubs (150,000)

    Skyforge
  • 2500 Argents
  • 6000 Argents
  • 11750 Argents
  • 24000 Argents
  • 50000 Argents
  • 105000 Argents

    Minecraft
  • Power Rangers Skin Pack (2,99)
  • Mini Game Masters Skin Pack (1,99)

    APB Reloaded
  • 400 G1C
  • 816 G1C
  • 1680 G1C
  • 3052 G1C
  • 4600 G1C
  • 9600 G1C

