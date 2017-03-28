Up2Date: PlayStation Network - Battlefield 1, Dark Souls 3 en Kingdom Hearts
Een nieuwe week, een nieuwe vulling voor de PlayStation Store. Dit is de Up2Date
voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 en PlayStation Vita. Deze week geen PlayStation Plus-content, maar wel zijn games te koop als Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, MLB The Show 17, Anoxemia, Skyforge, Korix en We Are The Dwarves.
Ook is er DLC voor titels als Battlefield 1
, Dark Souls 3
, Mafia 3
, Final Fantasy XV
, Ghost Recon: Wildlands
, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
en APB Reloaded.
Tot slot, kijk verder voor 'Alleen Op PlayStation'-kortingen in de PlayStation Store
. Wat gaan jullie binnenhalen?
Speelbare Content
PlayStation 4
Mafia III
Demo's
Volledige spellen
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
MLB The Show 17 (49,99)
MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition (54,99)
MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition (79,99)
Anoxemia (7,99)
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Sirens Call (9,99)
R.B.I. Baseball 17 (23,99)
Rain World (19,99)
Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack (15,99)
Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack Rage of the Berserker (54,99)
Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack Wrath of the Gods (79,99)
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 (14,99)
Snake Pass
The Inner World
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle
We Are The Dwarves
APB Reloaded
The Pure Bundle
Punch Club
PlayStation VR
Volledige spellen
Fated: The Silent Oath (9,99)
Korix (19,99)
PlayStation Vita
Volledige spellen
Fairune (4,99)
Extra Content - PlayStation 4
Battlefield 1
They Shall Not Pass
Dark Souls 3
The Ringed City (14,99)
Mafia 3
Faster, Baby! (14,99)
Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Peruvian Connection Pack (4,99)
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Method Man VO Pack
UK Special Forces VO Pack
Final Fantasy XV
Episode Gladiolus (4,99)
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Episode 3 (6,49)
MLB The Show 17
Stubs (1,000)
Stubs (5,000)
Stubs (11,000)
Stubs (24,000)
Stubs (67,500)
Stubs (150,000)
Skyforge
2500 Argents
6000 Argents
11750 Argents
24000 Argents
50000 Argents
105000 Argents
Minecraft
Power Rangers Skin Pack (2,99)
Mini Game Masters Skin Pack (1,99)
APB Reloaded
400 G1C
816 G1C
1680 G1C
3052 G1C
4600 G1C
9600 G1C