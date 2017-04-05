Patch 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda pakt onder meer gezichtsanimaties aan

patch notes

Als je de laatste weken niet onder een steen heb geleefd, heb je wel meegekregen dat Mass Effect: Andromeda behoorlijk wat kritiek krijgt over onder meer vreemde animaties en statische gezichten . Vorige week maakte BioWare al bekend dat we snel plannen zouden horen voor de toekomst van de game en nu is het moment daar: deze week verschijnt er een nieuwe update en in de komende maanden zullen er nog meer patches verschijnen.De eerste update pakt de gezichtsanimaties aan: de ogen van de Asari en menselijke karakters worden verbeterd, alsook de lipsynchronisatie en de gezichtsemoties. Dit zijn de volledigedie BioWare heeft gepubliceerd:

Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map

Increasing the inventory limits

Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and asari characters

Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants

Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO

Fixing Ryders movements when running in a zig zag pattern

Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer

Improved tutorial placement

Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression

Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)

Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldnt play or wasnt correct

Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasnt firing on UNCs

Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times

Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save

Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose

Fixes issues related to some saves

Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer

Streaming and stability improvements

Dit is echter niet alles dat de ontwikkelaar in de planning heeft staan. Zo wordt er nog gewerkt aan het uiterlijk van haren, maar ook de gesprekken met Hainly Abrams worden onder handen genomen in latere updates.Update 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda verschijnt op 6 april.