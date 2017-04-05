Auteur : Mike Gevers woensdag 5 april 2017 om 00:31:22

Patch 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda pakt onder meer gezichtsanimaties aan

Bron: VG24/7
Als je de laatste weken niet onder een steen heb geleefd, heb je wel meegekregen dat Mass Effect: Andromeda behoorlijk wat kritiek krijgt over onder meer vreemde animaties en statische gezichten. Vorige week maakte BioWare al bekend dat we snel plannen zouden horen voor de toekomst van de game en nu is het moment daar: deze week verschijnt er een nieuwe update en in de komende maanden zullen er nog meer patches verschijnen.

De eerste update pakt de gezichtsanimaties aan: de ogen van de Asari en menselijke karakters worden verbeterd, alsook de lipsynchronisatie en de gezichtsemoties. Dit zijn de volledige patch notes die BioWare heeft gepubliceerd:

  • Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
  • Increasing the inventory limits
  • Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and asari characters
  • Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants
  • Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO
  • Fixing Ryders movements when running in a zig zag pattern
  • Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
  • Improved tutorial placement
  • Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression
  • Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)
  • Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
  • Fixed various collision issues
  • Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldnt play or wasnt correct
  • Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasnt firing on UNCs
  • Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
  • Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
  • Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
  • Fixes issues related to some saves
  • Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
  • Streaming and stability improvements

    • Dit is echter niet alles dat de ontwikkelaar in de planning heeft staan. Zo wordt er nog gewerkt aan het uiterlijk van haren, maar ook de gesprekken met Hainly Abrams worden onder handen genomen in latere updates.

    Update 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda verschijnt op 6 april.
    Het volgende of vorige nieuwsbericht:
    » 00:45   Tomb Raider (NVIDIA SHIELD-port) - Een ambitieus prestigeproduct | Review
    « 21:39   Nieuwe trailer: Yooka-Laylee Modernizing the 3D Platformer
    Meer nieuwsberichten over Mass Effect: Andromeda:
    31/03/17   Mass Effect: Andromeda - Een nieuw begin | Review
    03/01/17   Mass Effect Andromeda | Fast Forward 2017
    19/01/16   Fast Forward 2016: Mass Effect: Andromeda
    04/04/17   Mass Effect: Andromeda - Nomad ND1 Model Collector's Edition | Unboxing
    02/04/17   Mass Effect: Andromeda | Video Review
    Bekijk alle berichten over Mass Effect: Andromeda»
    Reacties
    Ga naar pagina:
    Nog geen reacties
    Inloggen
    Gebruikersnaam Wachtwoord  
    Mijn wachtwoord onthouden

    Lid worden | Wachtwoord vergeten

    Zoeken

    Zoek resultaten:
    Advertentie
    Leon 2.0 en Tom over Mass Effect, Nintendo's toekomst en Destiny 2! | GamersNET RADIO #356, zaterdag 01 april 2017
    Win de G203 Prodigy gaming muis! | Unboxing + Give-away
    Steun je vrienden van GamersNET
    Download de GamersNET Chrome-extensie en mis nooit meer een nieuwsbericht!
    Advertentie
    Poll : Trash-talk

    Ontwikkelaars moeten meer doen tegen trash-talk in multiplayergames

    Eens

    61%
    Oneens
    18%
    gg ez
    21%

    Klik op één van de opties om te stemmen. In totaal zijn er al 187 stemmen.
    GamersNET.nl v4.1 is onderdeel van Kabrio Entertainment - ©2000 - 2017
    Partners:  Cheats CheatNOW - Game pc's Computer-Bestel
    Contact | Adverteren | Redactie | RSS Feed