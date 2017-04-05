Patch 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda pakt onder meer gezichtsanimaties aan
Als je de laatste weken niet onder een steen heb geleefd, heb je wel meegekregen dat Mass Effect: Andromeda behoorlijk wat kritiek krijgt over onder meer vreemde animaties
en statische gezichten
. Vorige week maakte BioWare al bekend dat we snel plannen
zouden horen voor de toekomst van de game en nu is het moment daar: deze week verschijnt er een nieuwe update en in de komende maanden zullen er nog meer patches verschijnen.
De eerste update pakt de gezichtsanimaties aan: de ogen van de Asari en menselijke karakters worden verbeterd, alsook de lipsynchronisatie en de gezichtsemoties. Dit zijn de volledige patch notes
die BioWare heeft gepubliceerd: Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
Increasing the inventory limits
Improving the appearance of eyes for humans and asari characters
Decreasing the cost of remnant decryption keys and making them more accessible at merchants
Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO
Fixing Ryders movements when running in a zig zag pattern
Improving matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
Improved tutorial placement
Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression
Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)
Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
Fixed various collision issues
Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldnt play or wasnt correct
Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasnt firing on UNCs
Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
Fixes issues related to some saves
Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
Streaming and stability improvements
Dit is echter niet alles dat de ontwikkelaar in de planning heeft staan. Zo wordt er nog gewerkt aan het uiterlijk van haren, maar ook de gesprekken met Hainly Abrams worden onder handen genomen in latere updates.
Update 1.05 voor Mass Effect: Andromeda verschijnt op 6 april.