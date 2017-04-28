Patch 1.06 voor For Honor vandaag voor PlayStation 4 en Xbox One beschikbaar

Ubisoft blijft For Honor flink ondersteunen, zoals volgende maand met Season Two waarmee we de nodige nieuwe content krijgen, maar ook patches blijven binnenstromen. De voor pc al verschenen patch 1.06 is vanaf vandaag ook beschikbaar op PlayStation 4 en Xbox One, zo laat Ubisoft weten.De servers zullen ongeveer twintig minuten offline gaan en de patch moet vooral de serverconnectie van de game verbeteren. Tevens worden aanpassingen gedaan op de Peacekeeper, Lawbringer, Warden, Berserker, Orochi en Shugoki voor meer balans.Bekijk hieronder de volledige patch notes.

CONNECTIVITY



Network



Data exchanges between players are now more resilient to network fluctuations.

Reduced the footprint of data exchanges to improve match experience under limited networking conditions.



Performance



Multiple performance improvements increasing the framerate both in game menus and during matches.

The LODs (Level of Detail) on ambient FX are now dynamically adjusted during matches to help ensure optimal performance.

[Bug Fix] Fixed a performance degradation when the XBOX Home panel was being opened which sometimes triggered a simulation resynchronization.



Session/Match



Reduced the rematch timer from 90 to 60 seconds.

Join-in-Progress can now be enabled at the end of the match. When we will activate it at a later date, players leaving the session may be replaced by new players, which will allow a new match to occur more frequently.

[Bug Fix] Fixed a bug causing a session to split, during matches under certain conditions, leaving each player in its own session with bots.



Messaging



Expanded resync messages to differentiate between simulation resynchronization and session migration when the host leaves.



Game operation



Added server-side networking configurations to allow faster stability tweaking.

Added monitoring of simulation edge cases to improve our ability to further diagnose certain types of problems.





FIGHT



Bleed



[Bug Fix] Bleed should no longer be applied without contact.





FIGHTERS



Peacekeeper



Light Attack Miss recovery branching into Chained Light Attack delayed by 100ms.

Chained Light Attack recoveries on Interrupt Block increased to 700ms (from 600ms).

Chained Light Attack recoveries on Hit increased to 700ms (from 500ms).



Lawbringer



[Bug Fix] Light attack after Shove can no longer be blocked if opponent changes stance

Updated Shove attacks area of effect

Updated post-Shove Light attacks area of effect



Warden



Shoulder Bash cancel timing into Guard Break reduced to 300ms before end of startup (from 100ms before end of startup).

Uninterruptible Stance timing on fully-charged Shoulder Bash startup reduced by 100ms in order to match the revised Guard Break cancel timing.

Cancelling Shoulder Bash into Idle now causes a 200ms recovery with no defense (Wardens used to cancel out of Shoulder Bash instantly into Idle).

The fully-charged visual and audio effects, will now only play once the cancel window is closed.

Non-charged Shoulder Bash recovery on Miss increased to 800ms (from 700ms)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue causing the Warden to spin around on hit with Shoulder Bash

[Bug Fix] Shoulder Bash ability to bump external target no longer overlaps with locked target



Berserker



[Bug Fix] Fixed issue on Throws causing opponents to get knocked down earlier.



Orochi



Hurricane Blast has Uninterruptible Stance.

Added Uninterruptible Stance Icon to Moveset page.

[Bug Fix] Fixed rotation so that victim of Hurricane Blast always faces the Orochi when stabbed.



Shugoki



Charge of the Oni no longer knocks down on contact

Charge of the Onis 400ms startup is fully dodgeable

Charge of the Oni trajectory can no longer be adjusted with the left stick

Shugoki cannot regenerate stamina during Charge of the Oni