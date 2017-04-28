Auteur : Daniël de Zwart vrijdag 28 april 2017 om 12:12:41

Patch 1.06 voor For Honor vandaag voor PlayStation 4 en Xbox One beschikbaar

Ubisoft blijft For Honor flink ondersteunen, zoals volgende maand met Season Two waarmee we de nodige nieuwe content krijgen, maar ook patches blijven binnenstromen. De voor pc al verschenen patch 1.06 is vanaf vandaag ook beschikbaar op PlayStation 4 en Xbox One, zo laat Ubisoft weten.

De servers zullen ongeveer twintig minuten offline gaan en de patch moet vooral de serverconnectie van de game verbeteren. Tevens worden aanpassingen gedaan op de Peacekeeper, Lawbringer, Warden, Berserker, Orochi en Shugoki voor meer balans.

Bekijk hieronder de volledige patch notes.

CONNECTIVITY

Network

  • Data exchanges between players are now more resilient to network fluctuations.
  • Reduced the footprint of data exchanges to improve match experience under limited networking conditions.

    Performance

  • Multiple performance improvements increasing the framerate both in game menus and during matches.
  • The LODs (Level of Detail) on ambient FX are now dynamically adjusted during matches to help ensure optimal performance.
  • [Bug Fix] Fixed a performance degradation when the XBOX Home panel was being opened which sometimes triggered a simulation resynchronization.

    Session/Match

  • Reduced the rematch timer from 90 to 60 seconds.
  • Join-in-Progress can now be enabled at the end of the match. When we will activate it at a later date, players leaving the session may be replaced by new players, which will allow a new match to occur more frequently.
  • [Bug Fix] Fixed a bug causing a session to split, during matches under certain conditions, leaving each player in its own session with bots.

    Messaging

  • Expanded resync messages to differentiate between simulation resynchronization and session migration when the host leaves.

    Game operation

  • Added server-side networking configurations to allow faster stability tweaking.
  • Added monitoring of simulation edge cases to improve our ability to further diagnose certain types of problems.


    FIGHT

    Bleed

  • [Bug Fix] Bleed should no longer be applied without contact.


    FIGHTERS

    Peacekeeper

  • Light Attack Miss recovery branching into Chained Light Attack delayed by 100ms.
  • Chained Light Attack recoveries on Interrupt Block increased to 700ms (from 600ms).
  • Chained Light Attack recoveries on Hit increased to 700ms (from 500ms).

    Lawbringer

  • [Bug Fix] Light attack after Shove can no longer be blocked if opponent changes stance
  • Updated Shove attacks area of effect
  • Updated post-Shove Light attacks area of effect

    Warden

  • Shoulder Bash cancel timing into Guard Break reduced to 300ms before end of startup (from 100ms before end of startup).
  • Uninterruptible Stance timing on fully-charged Shoulder Bash startup reduced by 100ms in order to match the revised Guard Break cancel timing.
  • Cancelling Shoulder Bash into Idle now causes a 200ms recovery with no defense (Wardens used to cancel out of Shoulder Bash instantly into Idle).
  • The fully-charged visual and audio effects, will now only play once the cancel window is closed.
  • Non-charged Shoulder Bash recovery on Miss increased to 800ms (from 700ms)
  • [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue causing the Warden to spin around on hit with Shoulder Bash
  • [Bug Fix] Shoulder Bash ability to bump external target no longer overlaps with locked target

    Berserker

  • [Bug Fix] Fixed issue on Throws causing opponents to get knocked down earlier.

    Orochi

  • Hurricane Blast has Uninterruptible Stance.
  • Added Uninterruptible Stance Icon to Moveset page.
  • [Bug Fix] Fixed rotation so that victim of Hurricane Blast always faces the Orochi when stabbed.

    Shugoki

  • Charge of the Oni no longer knocks down on contact
  • Charge of the Onis 400ms startup is fully dodgeable
  • Charge of the Oni trajectory can no longer be adjusted with the left stick
  • Shugoki cannot regenerate stamina during Charge of the Oni

    • For Honor verscheen op 14 februari voor PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc.
    Het volgende of vorige nieuwsbericht:
    » 12:18   Roger de kangoeroe uit Tekken 7 gehaald wegens dierenactivisten; Kuma blijft
    « 11:45   For Honor Season Two: Shadow and Might start in mei; voegt o.a. nieuwe Heroes toe
    Meer nieuwsberichten over For Honor:
    22/02/17   For Honor - Innovatief vechten om de eer | Review
    09/01/17   For Honor | Fast Forward 2017
    06/09/16   For Honor - Het ultieme baardengevecht? | Preview
    28/01/16   Fast Forward 2016: For Honor
    03/07/15   Nieuwe preview: For Honor
    Bekijk alle berichten over For Honor»
    Reacties
    Ga naar pagina: 1
    Gepost door sjaak19832015 op vrijdag 28 april, 2017 om 12:50:31 quote

    Sonic

    217 posts
    Vermeld volgende keer in de titel even om welke game het gaat .
    Inloggen
    Gebruikersnaam Wachtwoord  
    Mijn wachtwoord onthouden

    Lid worden | Wachtwoord vergeten

    Zoeken

    Zoek resultaten:
    Advertentie
    Over SNES Mini-geruchten, Battlefront 2 en meer! | GamersNET RADIO #358, zondag 23 april 2017
    GamersNET zoekt vers bloed! Wie komt onze redactie versterken?
    GN Kalender: April 2017
    Steun je vrienden van GamersNET
    Download de GamersNET Chrome-extensie en mis nooit meer een nieuwsbericht!
    Advertentie
    Poll : Trash-talk

    Ontwikkelaars moeten meer doen tegen trash-talk in multiplayergames

    Eens

    57%
    Oneens
    18%
    gg ez
    25%

    Klik op één van de opties om te stemmen. In totaal zijn er al 267 stemmen.
    GamersNET.nl v4.1 is onderdeel van Kabrio Entertainment - ©2000 - 2017
    Partners:  Cheats CheatNOW - Game pc's Computer-Bestel
    Contact | Adverteren | Redactie | RSS Feed