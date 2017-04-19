Auteur : Daniël de Zwart woensdag 19 april 2017 om 11:12:45

Patch 1.13 voor Horizon: Zero Dawn is nu beschikbaar

Bron: Reddit
Vrij vlot na patch 1.12 komt ontwikkelaar Guerrilla Games al met patch 1.13 voor Horizon: Zero Dawn en de veranderingen zijn niet niks. Diverse bugs en glitches worden eruit gefilterd, alsook fixes in de progressie en er wordt een veelgevraagde feature toegevoegd.

Vanaf heden is het namelijk mogelijk je eigen muziek af te spelen tijdens Horizon: Zero Dawn. Bovendien kun je eindelijk schatkisten droppen met items die niet in je inventory passen of die je niet nodig hebt.

Bekijk hieronder de volledige lijst met patch notes.

NEW FEATURES

  • Added support for background music playback.
  • Added the ability to drop treasure chests.

    FIXES

    Progression Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in The Point of the Spear where some players could escape the quest area and get stuck here, blocking progression of this quest.
  • Fixed an issue in A Seeker at the Gates where some players could get stuck behind the gates to All-Mother Mountain.
  • Fixed an issue in The City of the Sun where some players were able to exit Olins basement during the Investigate Olins Secret Workshop objective.
  • Fixed an issue in The Grave-Hoard where the objective would not update when some players fast traveled away after activating the Holo Projector.
  • Fixed an issue in Deep Secrets of the Earth where some players could avoid triggering a cutscene, resulting in the quest not progressing.
  • Fixed an issue in Fatal Inheritance where talking to Ranaman after freeing Daradi would cause Daradi to disappear for some players.
  • Fixed an issue in Hammer and Steel where for some players the quest objective would not update after gathering all nine Behemoth Cables.
  • Fixed an issue in Cauldron Xi where some players could avoid triggering a cutscene, resulting in the quest not progressing.

    General Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in The Point of the Spear where the objective Meet Rost at the North Gate would always be marked as failed for some players in the objective log.
  • Fixed an issue in The Point of the Spear where the fix for duplicate spears introduced in Patch 1.12 would not solve the issue for some player if they already finished In her Mothers Footsteps.
  • Fixed an issue after The Proving for certain players where Aloy would not retrieve her Focus after visiting Rost.
  • Fixed an issue where some players could permanently lose the Tearblaster in their playthrough after selling it at a merchant. The Tearblaster will now be available to purchase from certain merchants after completing Hunters Blind.
  • Fixed an issue where a pile of Ancient Debris appeared to be located underground for certain players.
  • Fixed an issue where some players were not able to pick up their loot when it was dropped in water.
  • Fixed an issue in the Gatelands Bandit Camp where some players could get stuck in a rock after performing a Strike from below.
  • Fixed an issue when certain players would try to mount during Aloys falling animation, causing Aloy to float in midair.

    Crash Fixes
  • Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.

    • Horizon: Zero Dawn verscheen op 1 maart exclusief voor PlayStation 4.
    Reacties
    Ga naar pagina: 1
    Gepost door Pim Huberts op woensdag 19 april, 2017 om 11:24:20 quote

    Sub Zero

    334 posts
    Ik hen echt heel blij dat je schatkisten kan droppen eerst deed ik het altijd dingen uit Mn inventory droppen en het gene uit de schatkist ook droppen en dan het ding wat ik nodig had weet oppakken. Vet onhandig maar wel de enige manier
    via iPhone
    Gepost door Daniel Z op woensdag 19 april, 2017 om 11:35:14 quote

    Crewmember

    4049 posts
    Nu nog de Hunting Ground Shell-Walker trial opnieuw patchen en dan ben ik blij. Hij is nu echt onmogelijk en die challenge weerhoudt mij van Platinum
    Gepost door Pim Huberts op woensdag 19 april, 2017 om 11:36:55 quote

    Sub Zero

    334 posts
    @daniel een vriend van mij heeft hem gister platina gehaald dus hij is niet onmogelijk ik ga straks even alle trials doen. Eind deze week hopelijk platina nummer 3.
    via iPhone
    Gepost door Daniel Z op woensdag 19 april, 2017 om 11:38:30 quote

    Crewmember

    4049 posts
    Pim Huberts schreef:
    @daniel een vriend van mij heeft hem gister platina gehaald dus hij is niet onmogelijk ik ga straks even alle trials doen. Eind deze week hopelijk platina nummer 3.
    Ik weet dat hij niet onmogelijk is, maar de trial voor de patch was zoveel makkelijker. De balans na de patch is helemaal zoek, want hij is echt tig keer moeilijker geworden..
