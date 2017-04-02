Auteur : Leon Kempers zondag 2 april 2017 om 12:36:23

Releasedatum Xbox One-editie Cities: Skylines bekend

Bron: Videogamer
Xbox One-bezitters hebben er lang op moeten wachten, maar deze maand doet Cities: Skylines eindelijk hun platform aan. Uitgever Paradox Interactive heeft bekendgemaakt dat de bejubelde stadsbouwgame vanaf 21 april speelbaar is op Microsofts console.

De Xbox One-editie van Cities: Skylines is geoptimaliseerd voor de controller door Tantalus Media. Bovendien wordt de game geleverd met het After Dark-uitbreidingspakket. Paradox' officiële beschrijving luidt als volgt:

  • Build the city of your dreams: Plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring on a smog-filled industrial revolution or create a quiet beach town ideal for tourists powered by renewable energy. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way!
  • Multi-tiered and challenging simulation: Playing as the mayor of your city, youll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, firefighting, healthcare and much more, along with your citys economy. Citizens within your city react fluidly, keeping you on your toes with ever-evolving demands.
  • Extensive local traffic simulation: Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems  use careful road planning alongside busses, trains, subways, and much more.
  • Districts and policies: Be more than just another city hall official! Create a car-free downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities.
  • After Dark included: Watch your city become an entirely different place at night: a day-night cycle will have your citizens seeking out places to unwind after work. Add in new policies and zones to create popular hotspots and provide enough taxis and trains to get to and from the clubs!

    • Cities: Skylines wordt zowel fysiek als digitaal verkrijgbaar voor 39,99 euro.
