Tweede hoofdstuk van Deathstorm DLC voor Sniper Elite 4 verschenen

patch notes

Vorige maand verscheen het eerste deel van de Deathstorm DLC voor Sniper Elite 4: Inception. Daarin moest sluipschutter Karl Fairburne een pakketje gappen van de nazi's. Nu is het tweede hoofdstuk van de uitbreiding verschenen: Infiltration. In dit tweede deel moet je een wetenschapper vinden en zijn vrouw redden in het pittoreske, Middeleeuwse stadje Niroli. Die laatste is een cruciale informant van de geallieerde machten.Infiltration voegt ook een nieuwe elitevijand toe, alsook een explosief nieuw wapen: de Prototype Neunfaust. Net als bij het vorige hoofdstuk van de Deathstorm-uitbreiding wordt er ook deze keer gratis content voor de multiplayer toegevoegd. Allereerst is er de nieuwe map genaamd Urban. Die is beschikbaar in zowel de Survival-modus als de competitieve modi.Ook wordt er een Capture the Flag-modus toegevoegd aan de multiplayer van Sniper Elite 4. Uiteraard repareert de gratis patch ook de nodige bugs, zowel in de multiplayer als in de singleplayer. De volledigestaan hieronder:

General:

Adjusted stats for Swedish Mauser Rifle.

Camera improvements for Panzerfaust.



Singleplayer

The second chapter in DEATHSTORM is now live!

New weapon - The Prototype Neunfaust (Deathstorm 2 Only)

New enemy type - The Valkyrie (Deathstorm 2 Only)

AI equipped with shotguns attempt to close more aggressively.

Environment tags are no longer available in Authentic difficulty.



Multiplayer



New game mode added  Capture the Flag

New map added  URBAN (multiplayer and survival)

Prone players will no longer collide with one another (to prevent an exploit where players could escape map boundaries)

Added anti cheat measures for all MP maps.

Last Man Standing game mode now pings players on the map if it detects too much inactivity.



Bug Fixes

Fix for No Manual Reloading

Challenge on Mission 8 Various environment bug fixes for Campaign and Multiplayer levels

Combat Finesse and Ammo Abundance now affect overall custom difficulty and long shot difficulty correctly updates.

Aim reticule will now turn red if the only thing blocking the shot is foliage.

Fixed quick-scope exploits.

Fix auto-fire-on-load issue with saves during chambering.

Various other weapon interactions also fixed.

All Clear notification now appears only when all AI are no longer alert, meaning co-op players will not see it if their partner is still in combat.

Fix for AI having no weapon.

Fix for birds landing in mid air.

Fix issue with wide-field-of-view bullet-cams when in ultra-widescreen resolutions.

Improve handling of corrupt profiles.

Fix subtitle scaling for eyefinity.

Dropped player weapons now retain the correct quantity and type of ammo.

Killing other players no longer provides score in Survival.

Ten slotte is er natuurlijk een lanceringstrailer verschenen voor het tweede hoofdstuk van de Deathstorm DLC. Deze is hieronder in volle glorie te bekijken.