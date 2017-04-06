Auteur : Mike Gevers donderdag 6 april 2017 om 00:36:23

Yooka-Laylee krijgt bij release een patch die camera en prestatieproblemen fikst

Bron: VG24/7
Yooka-Laylee krijgt tot nu toe redelijk positieve reviews, maar er zijn een paar klachten die vaak terugkeren. De voornaamste zijn de camera en prestatieproblemen. Gelukkig komt er bij de release op 11 april een patch uit die deze problemen moet oplossen.

Xbox One-gamers die de Kickstarter-campagne van Yooka-Laylee hebben gesteund, krijgen zelfs al eerder toegang tot de patch: zodra ze de game ontvangen, is de day-one patch al te downloaden. PlayStation 4- en pc-gamers die geld hebben gedoneerd aan ontwikkelaar Playtonic, moeten helaas wél wachten tot 11 april.

Hieronder staan de volledige patch notes voor de eerste update voor Yooka-Laylee:

  • [Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon
  • [Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Plankers challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh
  • [Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics
  • [Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero
  • [Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Blocks room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated
  • [Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move
  • Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene
  • Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement
  • Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier
  • Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino
  • Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game

