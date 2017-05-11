|
Auteur : Tom Kauwenberg donderdag 11 mei 2017 om 13:08:32
Nieuwe patch voor Rocket League introduceert o.a. Nitro Crates
Bron: Steam patch notesWie kan het verslavende Rocket League niet waarderen? Met razendsnelle gameplay en een bruisende community, is de game voor menig gamer goed vertoeven. Daar komt nog eens bovenop dat ontwikkelaar Psyonix steevast door blijft streven met additionele (gratis) uitbreidingen en talloze patches. Gisteren verscheen dan ook weer een nieuwe patch, die de zogenaamde Nitro Crates implementeert.
Aan de hand van de te verdienen Nitro Crates kunnen spelers kans maken op unieke, nieuwe cosmetische upgrades voor hun wagens. Denk aan een verse vlag om bovenop je bolide te plempen en zeldzame boosts om je snelheid te voorzien van een unieke stijl.
Naast de nieuwe kratjes in Rocket League, is ook de arena "Neo Tokyo" voorzien van een andere lay-out en zijn er weer aantal wat prominente bugs weggepoetst. Zo wiebelen bijvoorbeeld de oren van de "Bunny Ears" hoed nu correct mee. De wereld van physics is weer een wonder rijker.
De volledige patch notes werden onlangs gedeeld middels een Steam blogpost. Voor het gemak zijn alle grote pijlers ook doorgeplaatst in het onderstaande overzicht:
Arenas
- Neo Tokyo has been updated with a Standard Arena layout, and is now available in all Playlists
- The original Neo Tokyo has been renamed Tokyo Underpass, and is available to play in offline and private matches
Crates
- Nitro Crate has been added
- When received, the Nitro Crate will display as Crate - Nitro in your inventory
Community Flags
- The Loot Crate Community Flag has been added
Zag Toys Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers
- Select Pull-Back Racers will come with one code redeemable for a set of two exclusive in-game items
- Original Minis Pull-Back Racers will be on sale later this Spring, and then codes can be redeemed via the Redeem Code button in the Extras menu
- Exclusive Rocket Trail: Cold Fusion
- Exclusive Wheels: ZT-17
BUG FIXES
General
- [Steam] Fixed an issue where toggling Motion Blur on and off would cause a game crash
- [Console] Light Shafts will no longer automatically re-enable if disabled in Video section of the Options Menu
- [Steam] Vertical Sync will no longer automatically re-enable if disabled in Video section of the Options Menu
- Rocket Trails viewed in the Garage when playing Splitscreen no longer display diagonally
- Fixed Rocket Trails include: Alpha (Gold Rush), Bubbles, Cold Fusion, Datastream, Flamethrower, Frostbite, Helios, Hexphase, Hydro, Ink, Netherworld, Plasma, Slime, Snowflakes, Standard (All Colors), Treasure
- Fixed an issue causing some glowing wheels to look incorrect when Painted. This fix affects the following wheels: Photon, Septem, Troika, and Voltaic
- Side Boost locations on DFH Stormy, Urban Central, Urban Central (Dawn), and Urban Central (Night) now match those found in other standard arenas
- Bunny Ears now flop in the correct direction
- The CCCXL Decal for Ice Charger is now correctly named CDXL
- Earned Assists now correctly display in the Leaderboards
- The Ball Indicator now correctly displays on Mannfield (Night)
- [Xbox One] The Registered Voter achievement has been fixed
