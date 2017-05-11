Nieuwe patch voor Rocket League introduceert o.a. Nitro Crates

niet

boosts

Wie kan het verslavende Rocket Leaguewaarderen? Met razendsnelle gameplay en een bruisende community, is de game voor menig gamer goed vertoeven. Daar komt nog eens bovenop dat ontwikkelaar Psyonix steevast door blijft streven met additionele (gratis) uitbreidingen en talloze patches. Gisteren verscheen dan ook weer een nieuwe patch, die de zogenaamde Nitro Crates implementeert.Aan de hand van de te verdienen Nitro Crates kunnen spelers kans maken op unieke, nieuwe cosmetische upgrades voor hun wagens. Denk aan een verse vlag om bovenop je bolide te plempen en zeldzameom je snelheid te voorzien van een unieke stijl.Naast de nieuwe kratjes in Rocket League, is ook de arena "Neo Tokyo" voorzien van een andere lay-out en zijn er weer aantal wat prominente bugs weggepoetst. Zo wiebelen bijvoorbeeld de oren van de "Bunny Ears" hoed nu correct mee. De wereld van physics is weer een wonder rijker.De volledige patch notes werden onlangs gedeeld middels een Steam blogpost . Voor het gemak zijn alle grote pijlers ook doorgeplaatst in het onderstaande overzicht: