Deze nieuwe patch voor The Surge is niet mis

The Surge , een Dark Souls-achtige sci-fi RPG, heeft een nieuwe patch ontvangen en de patchnotes zijn niet mis. Geen slechte zaak, want dat betekent dat de ontwikkelaar hard bezig is de game te optimaliseren. Onderstaande lijst is voor patch 1.05 en deze voert de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen door.Denk aan bug fixes, toevoegingen van nieuwe opties en tweaks in de gameplay. Check hieronder de lijst.

Additions:



Added an option to configure when to play music in the medbay

The number of save slots has been increased from 4 to 10

Added a setting for muting the speech of the anchorman videos played in the game world



Fixes:



Fixed a crash associated with pathfinding in the abandoned labs level

Reset the player position after a finishing move if that move would make the player fall to his death

Weapon materials will now drop correctly from NG+4 onwards

Removed weapon duplicates from the inventory, award nano cores for duplicate boss weapons

Elevators were sometimes not triggered correctly when entering them the instant they arrived

Enemy super armor will now scale properly through NG+ and beyond

Properly mark all drone upgrades to be unequipped when entering NG+

When awarding an injectable because of gained tech scrap, award one for all injectable types currently equipped, not only the selected one

Make sure equipped injectable implants always respect the order in which they are equipped when cycling through them

Giving Jo tech scrap will now update the UI counter properly

Hazard armor sets now also negate damage from toxic gas

Its not possible anymore to trigger a drone attack while the drone is on its way to overcharge a circuit

Toxic autofilter implant will now working properly if there is more than one in the inventory (NG+)

Androids that have been finished once will now properly damage the player after getting up again

Prevent P.A.X. from hitting itself with rockets colliding with the ceiling instantly when firing them

Fixed a problem that sometimes interactions could not be performed when starting NG+

The restart hint after changing the display refresh rate in the options menu will now correctly display.

Player can no longer get stuck on the train from Central Production to Abandoned Production

Player can no longer be killed by PAX falling on its knees

Player is no longer moved up the legs of PAX

Player can no longer be killed in PAX wake up cut scene

After lying to Alec about Maddys death the audio note at Alecs body will now correctly play

Base of the Big Sister 1/3 is no longer lockable after it has been destroyed

Enemies in the arena of the Black Cerberus will no longer react to noise that the player makes

Camera in the fight versus Rogue Process will now always set correctly

Various fixes in Central Production B to prevent enemies from climbing on top of rails

Weapon trails are immediately visible after the player enters Central Production B

Sometimes when starting NG+ and opening the inventory, the player was still displayed wearing gear from the previous playthrough

Weapon buffs given by injectables were sometimes not displayed correctly in the Specs screen after switching gear

The camera configuration was not reset properly in all cases when leaving the photo mode



Tweaks:



Increased the light intensity for the black cerberus and scarab chest armor

Super armor values for heavy duty weapon sets have been tweaked

SMAA has been tweaked to remove more jagged edges

Dont play the block breached animation after performing a perfect block that drains all the players stamina

Derive the hit blocked animation play speed from the set duration instead of deriving the duration from the animation

Nerfed some melee attacks of the fire and ranged hazard enemies

Reduced the stamina cost of the staff dash attack

Tweaked super armor of charged attacks

Increased super armor of staff kick, decreased damage

The confirmation dialog for overwriting save games has been replaced by an information dialog. You need to manually delete savegames now before reusing a savegame slot.

Reduced the invincibility duration for android enemies when they get up after being defeated once