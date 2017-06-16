IO Interactive is nu een onafhankelijke ontwikkelaar; behoudt rechten op Hitman

Het kwam voor velen als een verrassing; het nieuws dat uitgever Square Enix Hitman-ontwikkelaar IO Interactive wilde dumpen . Hoewel het episodische Hitman op een goede ontvangst kon rekenen, besloot Square Enix dat het Deense IO Interactive niet meer in hun portfolio past. Toch blijkt deze beslissing niet het einde van IO Interactive.Hoewel er geen andere uitgever is die de ontwikkelaar heeft opgekocht van Square Enix, gaan de Denen nu door als een onafhankelijke studio als gevolg van een managementbuy-out. Deze deal tussen Square Enix en IO Interactive betekent ook dat er nog toekomst zit in de Hitman--franchise. Onderdeel van de overeenkomst is namelijk dat IO Interactive zal beschikken over de rechten op de Hitman-IP. Hakan Abrak, de baas van IO Interactive, heeft het volgende over de toekomst van de ontwikkelaar te melden:

Therefore I am proud to announce today that IOI is now officially an independent studio. We have successfully concluded our negotiations with Square Enix and have agreed to a management buyout. Crucially, we will keep all of the rights to the Hitman IP.



This is a watershed moment for IOI. As of today, we have complete control over the direction for our studio and the Hitman IP  were about to forge our own future and its incredibly exciting. We are now open to opportunities with future collaborators and partners to help strengthen us as a studio and ensure that we can produce the best games possible for our community.



I would like to say a big and sincere thank you to all of our players, community, friends in the media and everyone else connected to the studio for the messages of support that we have received in the last few weeks. I would also like to thank Square Enix; it has been a great family to be a part of and we are proud of what we have achieved together in the last eight years. IOI started as an independent studio and we will now return to those roots with an extremely passionate and talented team.



We are counting on the continued support of all our players; simply by having fun with everything weve released so far for HITMAN  and we want to encourage more of you to try our game. We have more details to come on our plans for that next week.