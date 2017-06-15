Nieuwe Brothers in Arms is in ontwikkeling bij Gearbox

Tijdens de E3 werden uiteraard nieuwe beelden van Call of Duty: WWII getoond, maar wat (ietsje) minder verwacht werd, was een nieuwe Brothers in Arms. Eerder werd al duidelijk dat ontwikkelaar Gearbox een vervolg sterk overwoog, maar op de E3 werd dit bevestigd.Gearbox-baas Randy Pitchford had het volgende te melden:

We've had in development for some time a new Brothers in Arms game. It's authentic, its got Sgt. Baker, it's the Brother in Arms game we want to make and we're doing it under our publishing label. I was really grateful when Ubisoft jumped in to help publish the original Brothers in Arms games but as that relationship matured, I think for them they thought the game looked pretty cool and it was sort of a side bet and it turned out to be a big franchise and it became important to their business and as that was true, they got more and more involved. I think their interests were different from what we think Brothers in Arms is. Now we can do the authentic game Brothers in Arms fans really want.

De banden met Ubisoft werden dus verbroken, wat ertoe leidde dat ontwikkelaar Gearbox zich kon richten op wat Brothers in Arms écht wilde zijn. Hoewel de eerdere Brothers in Arms-games zich al onderscheidden in het verhaal, belooft de nieuwe game in de serie een nog sterkere nadruk op het verhaal te leggen:

"I think Brothers in Arms has always been strong because of its unique tactical gameplay, it's not just a raw shooter. There's a lot more to it than just the skill test. There's also a storytelling element, we're really pushing that to new places. Our experience working with Telltale on the Tales [of the Borderlands] series has taught us that you can actually make gameplay out of storytelling and you can have that be really engaging.

De game is dus al enige tijd in ontwikkeling. Aangezien we nog steeds geen officiële aankondiging hebben gezien, lijkt het waarschijnlijk dat de nieuwe Brothers in Arms uiterlijk op de E3 van 2018 wordt onthuld. Er lijkt een gepassioneerd team achter de ontwikkeling te zitten, dus zelfs als Call of Duty: WWII tegenvalt, hebben we nog steeds wat om naar uit te kijken wat betreft WO2-shooters.