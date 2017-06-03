Auteur : Rik Schoonhoven zaterdag 3 juni 2017 om 00:08:27

Star Wars Battlefront 2 komt met de Assault of Theed naar EA Play

Bron: EA
EA heeft officieel bevestigd dat het Star Wars Battlefront gaat tonen tijdens EA Play. De gameplay-onthulling zal een live 20 versus 20-sessie tonen van de Assault on Theed. Je weet wel, die ene uit de prequels op Naboo. In deze strijd staan de Clone Troopers en de Separatist Battle Droids recht tegenover elkaar in de strijd om het koninklijk paleis van Theed.


Zoals EA wel vaker doet, nodigt het een flink arsenaal aan bekende YouTubers, gamers en Twitch-streamers uit om het spel live tegen elkaar te spelen. Het belooft volgens EA dan ook een flink spektakel te worden:

Sleek N-1 Starfighters and Vulture Droids scream overhead spewing light and fire. Nimble AT-RT Walkers race around corners, pursued by roaring AATs. Agile Clone Jumptroopers hop from rooftop to rooftop, while rampaging B2 Super Battle Droids level everything in their path. Armies of Clones and Droids sprint across cover, their blazing weapons shattering the tranquility of the once-peaceful capital of Naboo. And at the center of the swirling melee the lightsabers and Darth Maul and Rey cut swaths through the ranks of the battling troopers.

EA Play vindt op 10 juni plaats, voorafgaand aan de E3. De livestream is te bekijken vanaf 21:00 uur.
