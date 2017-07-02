Juli-update Injustice 2 verbetert de gameplay aanzienlijk

De juli-update voor Injustice 2 is nu te downloaden. Deze introduceert een hoop bug fixes, balansaanpassingen en stabiliteitsverbeteringen. Vooral Red Hood, het personage dat vorige maand via DLC werd toegevoegd, is flink op de schop gegaan.De meest in het oog springende verandering is dat interacties die gelinkt zijn aan een specifieke, nu nog maar eens per combo te gebruiken zijn. Ook zouden moves die bedoeld zijn om projectielen af te weren voortaan beter moeten werken. De volledige lijst met veranderingen vind je hieronder!