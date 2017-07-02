Juli-update Injustice 2 verbetert de gameplay aanzienlijk
De juli-update voor Injustice 2 is nu te downloaden. Deze introduceert een hoop bug fixes, balansaanpassingen en stabiliteitsverbeteringen. Vooral Red Hood, het personage dat vorige maand via DLC werd toegevoegd, is flink op de schop gegaan.
De meest in het oog springende verandering is dat interacties die gelinkt zijn aan een specifieke stage
, nu nog maar eens per combo te gebruiken zijn. Ook zouden moves die bedoeld zijn om projectielen af te weren voortaan beter moeten werken. De volledige lijst met veranderingen vind je hieronder!
General Gameplay fixes
General offline and online stability improvements
Move list corrections
Forward and Backward dashes now require a more precise input when buffered
Setting Input Shortcuts Off in controller settings makes buffered special move checks in cancel windows, reversals, and wake-ups have to be more precise
Bug fixes to lingering visual and sound effects related to some Multiverse Modifiers
Players now receive reduced experience bonuses when playing against an opponent of much lower levels.
Added Restart Match option to the pause menu in Multiverse where applicable
Removed Event Select and Main Menu from the pause menu in the Endless event.
Added End Event Run option to pause menu in the Endless event which grants rewards as if you lost your current match.
Fixed bug that would cause the boss version of Brainiac to become unresponsive if Drone Summon attack was interrupted at a specific time
Fixed several issues with resetting practice mode while using interactions
Adjusted misaligned bomb visual placements when done in certain situations (hit regions were not affected)
Fixed lingering visual effect errors on several interactions when they were interrupted or used in specific situations
Fixed an issue that caused some users to receive an excessive amount of Guild and Mother Box notifications at once
Users now have access to a Quick Open Next option after opening a Mother Box
Modifier descriptions are now shown before a Multiverse match where applicable
Multiverse Meta-Challenges are better highlighted
Added quick scroll buttons to the character list in the Customize Characters menu
Users can now Mark All As Seen in the Customize Characters menu to clear the 'new' indicator
Several projectile attacks have been changed to interact correctly with projectile affecting special moves (such as Captain Cold's The Wall MeterBurn). These moves are:
Batman--Sky Grapple
Black Adam--Power of Aton Gear Ability
Captain Cold--Upward Cold Blast Gear Ability
Cyborg--Up Nova Blast MeterBurn
Deadshot--Bullet Barrage
Green Lantern--Air Battery Blast
Green Lantern--Air Oa's Rocket Gear Ability
Red Hood--Air Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn
Stage Specific Fixes
Bomb interactions now have three active frames (down from five)
Atlantis--Statue jump interaction can only be performed as a cancel once per combo
Atlantis--Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
Arkham Asylum--Fixed visual problem when killing an opponent with the toilet interaction
Batcave--Fixed character facing issue when killing opponent with hanging light interaction
Batcave--Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
Batcave--Brother Eye interaction can only be performed once per combo and has increased damage scaling
Slaughter Swamp--reduced the range in which the truck Environmental Interaction can be used
Character Specific Fixes
Atrocitus - Fixed a bug which allowed for Dex-Starr Character Power attacks to sometimes be used in situations where you were in a throw state
Atrocitus - additional damage added after Napalm Vomit attacks inside of a combo will now use the correct combo damage scaling. (This does not apply in Competitive/Tournament Mode)
Batman - Fixed a bug which allowed for the Mechanical Bats Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
Batman - Pressing a button not bound to any attacks during Glide will no longer prevent further inputs
Black Adam - Fixed a bug which allowed for the Seth Strike Gear Ability to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
Black Adam - Adjusted Air Boot Stomp ability to be able to cross up when an opponent was in the corner (This does not apply in competitive/Tournament Mode)
Black Canary - Fixed bug in which online match rollback could cause the Canary Cry audio effect to persist for the rest of the match
Black Canary - Canary Cry character power attacks no longer interacts with projectile affecting special moves
Brainiac - If a Beta Strike Character Power is active when a throw escape occurs, it is destroyed (This does not apply in Completive/Tournament Mode)
Captain Cold - No longer continues to gain Character Power meter if transitioned while holding Cyclotron Charge (This does not apply in Completive/Tournament Mode)
Cheetah - Fixed camera issue that could occur when an online rollback happens during Savage Ambush MeterBurn
Cheetah - After landing a jump attack during her Jungle Jump Gear Ability, she can now combo into standing attacks
Cyborg - Fixed audio issue with Techno Tackle MeterBurn being interrupted
Cyborg - Fixed issue with Repair Circuit Gear Ability causing the Character Power UI to not display correct information if cancelled
Cyborg - Fixed a bug that prevented the Directed Arm Blaster Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
Cyborg - Fixed bugs with Target Acquired while under the effects of some Multiverse Modifiers
Darkseid - Adjusted Low Omega Beam's hit region to collide more consistently
Darkseid - Fixed a bug which allowed for the Parademon Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
Darkseid - Fixed bug where Explosive Demon could be summoned in the background if used immediately following a Background Bounce Interaction
Darkseid - Fixed bug causing a summoned Charging Parademon to perform Demon Charge attack in the wrong direction in certain circumstances
Dr Fate - Fixed a bug which allowed for the Final Judgement or Final Punishment to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
Firestorm - Fixed bug where Firestorm's character model could become invisible in certain circumstances during online modes
Flash - Fixed bug that would cause the Sonic Lift MeterBurn to sometimes miss if the first hit connected directly above Flash's head
Flash - On Your Mark now requires a more precise input when buffered
Green Lantern - Battery Blast's visual effects now always play correctly when on done from the right side
Harley Quinn - Fixed a bug with Hungry Hyenas Character Power which could cause only one hyena to appear when two have been summoned
Joker - Fixed a bug that prevented the Gasser Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
Poison Ivy - Fixed a loss of control issue when Thistle Hurt (Away + Medium, Down + Medium, Light + Hard/Throw) misses when an opponent tech rolls on the first frame possible after a large combo
Poison Ivy - Fixed a camera issue when Nightshade's projectile interrupted Batman's throw on Poison Ivy
Red Hood - Hammer Fury (Hard, Hard, Medium while Electric Hammers is active) starts up 1 frame later
Red Hood - Fixed bug that could sometimes cause Supermove to auto-correct after the cinematic
Red Hood - When Low Spin Parry is active Red Hood is now considered to be ducking
Red Hood - Quick Shot Character Power can now be clashed
Red Hood - Shrapnel Blast Gear Ability can now be clashed
Red Hood - Shrapnel Blast damage decreased to 6% base damage (from 10%)
Red Hood - Shrapnel Blast MeterBurn damage has increased to 10% base damage (from 6%)
Red Hood - Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn Gear Ability is now recovers 23 frames faster
Red Hood - Gutted MeterBurn Gear Ability is now +8 on hit (from -14)
Red Hood - Ground Mine and Ground Mine MeterBurn can now only be parried by low projectile parries, and not all projectile parries
Superman - Air Heat Vision follow up from Rising Grab is now a hard knockdown to prevent it from being punishable on hit in certain circumstances (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
Swamp Thing - Fixed camera issue when Swamp Thing is interrupted during the startup of Sinking Slough Gear Ability with an Away + Hard attack
Wonder Woman - Fixed a bug could cause Down + Medium to have a misaligned hit region if done when right after an opponent has jumped over you or switched sides