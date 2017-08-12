No Man's Sky introduceert co-op en verhaal met Atlas Rises-update

No Man's Sky was bij zijn release verre van de game die men voor ogen had, maar ontwikkelaar Hello Games is het afgelopen jaar druk bezig geweest om daar verandering in te brengen. "Atlas Rises" is één van de grootste updates tot dusver en voegt onder andere een basale co-op en 30 uur durend verhaal toe.Hello Games noemt de nieuwe multiplayer "Joint Exploration". In deze modus is het mogelijk om andere spelers tegen te komen tijdens je ontdekkingstocht door de ruimte. Zij worden afgebeeld als zwevende bolletjes. Je kunt interacteren met deze spelers, al is het aantal mogelijkheden zeer beperkt. Wel is het mogelijk om samen de wereld te verkennen en te communiceren via voice chat. Volgens Hello Games vormt Joint Exploration "een belangrijke eerste stap richting synchrone co-op".De 30 uur durende campagne introduceert een nieuw ras en een quest-systeem met verhaal. Hierin gaan we op ontdekkingsreis langs verschillende planeten:

Discover the truth behind the Abandoned Building logs, the World of Glass, the Sentinels, the Redemption of the Gek, and the meaning of sixteen.

Atlas Rises introduceert tevens enkele fundamentale veranderingen in de mechanics van No Man's Sky. Deze worden beschreven in onderstaand overzicht. De video vat de belangrijkste veranderingen kort samen.