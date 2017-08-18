Releasedatum Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord wordt niet bekendgemaakt op Gamescom

Eerder startte Taleworlds Entertainment, de ontwikkelaar achter Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, een wekelijks blog om meer openheid richting de fans te creëren. Diezelfde fans hoopten dat er binnenkort een releasedatum op de game zou worden geplakt, vooral aangezien Gamescom om de hoek staat. Nu maakt Taleworlds echter bekend dat dat niet gaat gebeuren. Dit komt omdat er nog geen datum is geprikt:

We have not disclosed a release date so far because it does not exist. We dont work like that. We are not a company who sets a timeline to release a product and then works to meet that deadline. We create games because we love making them, and we want them to be the best games that we can possibly make. We think that our fans dont deserve less than our best efforts, our total commitment. We dont believe in releasing a game before it is ready just because we might miss the hype.

Taleworlds wil zich ervan verzekeren dat Mount & Blade 2 zo goed mogelijk wordt. De ontwikkelaar benadrukt dat er geen grote uitgevers of investeerders zijn die druk uitoefenen om het spel zo snel mogelijk uit te geven, waardoor de studio alle tijd heeft om zijn product te polijsten.Daarnaast legt Taleworlds uit waarom de ontwikkeling van Mount & Blade 2 zo lang duurt: de game is behoorlijk ambitieus.

Five years is actually not that long for the development of a game which encompasses as much as Bannerlord does. There are a lot of fundamental tech and architecture changes compared to Warband: Its more complex than just adding some new textures and animations. It involves the technology, such as the new engine we built from scratch, but also the system, the mechanicsthis is about balancing the invisible, the look and feel of the gameplay.



This is why we have not announced a release date, and why we wont do it at Gamescom either. And these are the reasons why we think of it not as a sign of weakness, but of respect for our work and our community. We are working as hard as we can to develop the great game you are all waiting for, and our primary focus is the quality of the final product.

Wel is Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord op Gamescom te spelen, waarbij het niet gaat om exact dezelfde demo als die op de afgelopen E3. Het is en blijft natuurlijk afwachten wat we dan te zien krijgen. Gelukkig hoeven we niet heel lang te wachten, want de gamebeurs in Keulen gaat op 23 augustus al van start.