Auteur : Michiel Brunsveld dinsdag 12 september 2017 om 12:40:31
Enorme update PlayersUnknowns Battlegrounds voegt veel nieuwe content toe
Bron: VG24/7PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds is van een nieuwe update voorzien en deze 'September Update' is werkelijk gigantisch. De meest opvallende nieuwe zaken zijn de toevoeging van mistig weer, een 5.56mm Mini-14 wapen en een nieuw dorpje genaamd East of Stalber. De Tommy Gun is nu ook verwijderd uit care packages en zal voortaan gewoon in de wereld spawnen.
Op het gebied van de user interface zijn ook diverse aanpassingen gedaan, zoals de mogelijkheid om de houding (gehurkt, op de grond, etc) te zien van een teamgenoot en de optie om de kleur van je richtkruis aan te passen. Ook is het nu mogelijk om snel je positie op de map te markeren, zonder dat je eerst de map hoeft te openen en een marker moet plaatsen.
Bekijk de volledige lijst met nieuwe content en optimalisaties hieronder:
Client optimisation
Optimised shadows
Improved performance on low-end PCs by optimizing buildings
Optimised client and server performance when there are multiple vehicles in a close vicinity
Optimised UI
World
Added Foggy weather
o The foggy weather effect will hinder player sight on the map. This weather effect has a low probability to occur
o In order to test the weather effect, the foggy weather will have a higher chance to occur during test server gameplay, but will be reduced for Live servers
Enhanced graphics of the sky in pre-existing weather effects
Added a new town, East of Stalber
UI/UX
Added new Option to change Cross-hair color
Added new Double Tap feature in control options for leaning (Default keys set to Q and E)
Added new option to improve the visual effect of going from free look back to characters line of sight
Added new key binds when using Consumables
Teammates names are now representative of their current postures (IE Standing, Crouching, Prone, etc)
Added new key bind to mark your current position on the map (Default key set to Insert)
Added a new key bind to center the map around the characters current position (Default key set to Space)
Added a new key bind to use the Consumables in the order of Med Kit, First Aid Kit, and Bandage (Default key set to -)
Added a new feature to reset the zeroing distance using Mouse wheel click
Adjusted the position of the Report window
New item
Added a new weapon, the Mini-14. The Mini-14 is a lightweight and compact 5.56 semi-automatic marksman rifle
The weapon uses sniper rifle attachments for both the muzzle and magazine slots, and can take any type of optic sight
This weapon has lower damage stats than other DMRs, which is compensated by very high muzzle velocity and low bullet drop
Gameplay
Distance at which shadows are rendered are now synchronized across all graphics settings to ensure fair play
Characters who are knocked out while underwater will now have a breath gauge as well as take additional damage over time
Adjusted the balance of several weapons:
Increased the Crossbow reload speed by 35%
Tommy gun has been removed from Care Packages and become a world spawn. It now supports attachments such as the Silencer, Vertical Foregrip, and Magazines
Horizontal recoil scale has been clamped for greater consistency for weapons with high horizontal recoils
You may now holster grenades by switching to another weapon or unarmed state unless the grenades have already been cooked
The firing mode of weapons will now remain consistent with the firing mode that was selected, after dropping a weapon and picking it back up again
Adjusted the collision damage of Motorcycles
Actions
Recoil animations are updated for all weapons
Adjusted animations and balance of throwables
Decreased fuse time of the Flash Grenade to 2.5 seconds
Increased the lethal and injury ranges of the Frag Grenade
oImproved the animation for throwing grenades to allow for increased speeds and more accurate trajectories, but decreased visual trajectory distance of throwables
Cooking of grenades is now manual (Default key set to R)
You may now toggle the throwing mode between overhead and roll (Default key set to Right Mouse Click)
The movement speed of a character affects the trajectory of throwables
Improved leaning animation; leaning on the left side to expose less of the body
Sprinting will no longer prevent regeneration of breath gauge and will stop leaning state automatically
You may change your stance while reloading without cancelling the reload
Sounds
Added new sounds when using Consumables
Adjusted the audible ranges of reloading and window breaking
Added a new sound for collisions between vehicles and characters
Added new sound for the animation of removing the grenade safety pin
Bug fixes
Characters that fall or glitch underneath the map will now be reset to the ground automatically
Fixed a bug where FOV slider value would be improperly set inside of vehicles in FPP mode, regardless of FOV slider setting
Fixed a bug resulting in clients freezing when changing controls in the options
Corrected the descriptions of certain weapon attachments
Fixed animation bugs of other characters after reconnecting to a game
Fixed several bugs related to the Spectator mode
Fixed a bug of the breath gauge appearing at zero at the start of the game
Reloading will now cancel if a character loots an item with Right Click during reload
Fixed a bug with the honking sound remaining persistent when opening the map or performing other actions while honking
You may no longer set different features on a single key bind in the Options
Fixed a graphic bug of the Magazine position on the weapon in the Inventory screen when switching to a different weapon
Others
Revised the BP methodology to prevent BP farming and idle users from gaining BP
Added FPP Leaderboard for all regions with FPP
NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights now works on Window 7 and Window 8 (However, if Windows Aero is disabled it may not work)
