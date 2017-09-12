Enorme update PlayersUnknowns Battlegrounds voegt veel nieuwe content toe

care packages

spawnen

user interface

PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds is van een nieuwe update voorzien en deze 'September Update' is werkelijk gigantisch. De meest opvallende nieuwe zaken zijn de toevoeging van mistig weer, een 5.56mm Mini-14 wapen en een nieuw dorpje genaamd East of Stalber. De Tommy Gun is nu ook verwijderd uiten zal voortaan gewoon in de wereldOp het gebied van dezijn ook diverse aanpassingen gedaan, zoals de mogelijkheid om de houding (gehurkt, op de grond, etc) te zien van een teamgenoot en de optie om de kleur van je richtkruis aan te passen. Ook is het nu mogelijk om snel je positie op de map te markeren, zonder dat je eerst de map hoeft te openen en een marker moet plaatsen.Bekijk de volledige lijst met nieuwe content en optimalisaties hieronder:

Client optimisation



Optimised shadows

Improved performance on low-end PCs by optimizing buildings

Optimised client and server performance when there are multiple vehicles in a close vicinity

Optimised UI



World



Added Foggy weather

o The foggy weather effect will hinder player sight on the map. This weather effect has a low probability to occur

o In order to test the weather effect, the foggy weather will have a higher chance to occur during test server gameplay, but will be reduced for Live servers

Enhanced graphics of the sky in pre-existing weather effects

Added a new town, East of Stalber



UI/UX



Added new Option to change Cross-hair color

Added new Double Tap feature in control options for leaning (Default keys set to Q and E)

Added new option to improve the visual effect of going from free look back to characters line of sight

Added new key binds when using Consumables

Teammates names are now representative of their current postures (IE Standing, Crouching, Prone, etc)

Added new key bind to mark your current position on the map (Default key set to Insert)

Added a new key bind to center the map around the characters current position (Default key set to Space)

Added a new key bind to use the Consumables in the order of Med Kit, First Aid Kit, and Bandage (Default key set to -)

Added a new feature to reset the zeroing distance using Mouse wheel click

Adjusted the position of the Report window



New item



Added a new weapon, the Mini-14. The Mini-14 is a lightweight and compact 5.56 semi-automatic marksman rifle

The weapon uses sniper rifle attachments for both the muzzle and magazine slots, and can take any type of optic sight

This weapon has lower damage stats than other DMRs, which is compensated by very high muzzle velocity and low bullet drop



Gameplay



Distance at which shadows are rendered are now synchronized across all graphics settings to ensure fair play

Characters who are knocked out while underwater will now have a breath gauge as well as take additional damage over time

Adjusted the balance of several weapons:

Increased the Crossbow reload speed by 35%

Tommy gun has been removed from Care Packages and become a world spawn. It now supports attachments such as the Silencer, Vertical Foregrip, and Magazines

Horizontal recoil scale has been clamped for greater consistency for weapons with high horizontal recoils

You may now holster grenades by switching to another weapon or unarmed state unless the grenades have already been cooked

The firing mode of weapons will now remain consistent with the firing mode that was selected, after dropping a weapon and picking it back up again

Adjusted the collision damage of Motorcycles



Actions



Recoil animations are updated for all weapons

Adjusted animations and balance of throwables

Decreased fuse time of the Flash Grenade to 2.5 seconds

Increased the lethal and injury ranges of the Frag Grenade

oImproved the animation for throwing grenades to allow for increased speeds and more accurate trajectories, but decreased visual trajectory distance of throwables

Cooking of grenades is now manual (Default key set to R)

You may now toggle the throwing mode between overhead and roll (Default key set to Right Mouse Click)

The movement speed of a character affects the trajectory of throwables

Improved leaning animation; leaning on the left side to expose less of the body

Sprinting will no longer prevent regeneration of breath gauge and will stop leaning state automatically

You may change your stance while reloading without cancelling the reload



Sounds



Added new sounds when using Consumables

Adjusted the audible ranges of reloading and window breaking

Added a new sound for collisions between vehicles and characters

Added new sound for the animation of removing the grenade safety pin



Bug fixes



Characters that fall or glitch underneath the map will now be reset to the ground automatically

Fixed a bug where FOV slider value would be improperly set inside of vehicles in FPP mode, regardless of FOV slider setting

Fixed a bug resulting in clients freezing when changing controls in the options

Corrected the descriptions of certain weapon attachments

Fixed animation bugs of other characters after reconnecting to a game

Fixed several bugs related to the Spectator mode

Fixed a bug of the breath gauge appearing at zero at the start of the game

Reloading will now cancel if a character loots an item with Right Click during reload

Fixed a bug with the honking sound remaining persistent when opening the map or performing other actions while honking

You may no longer set different features on a single key bind in the Options

Fixed a graphic bug of the Magazine position on the weapon in the Inventory screen when switching to a different weapon



Others



Revised the BP methodology to prevent BP farming and idle users from gaining BP

Added FPP Leaderboard for all regions with FPP

NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights now works on Window 7 and Window 8 (However, if Windows Aero is disabled it may not work)