Stemacteur van Bayek wist niet dat hij auditie deed voor Assassin's Creed Origins

motion capture

Voordat Assassin's Creed Origins officieel werd onthuld, gingen de geruchten al volop los: van de Egyptische setting tot de schaal van de game en zelfs de merchandise , bijna geen enkele betrokken partij kon zijn lippen op elkaar houden. Het komt dan ook enigszins als een verrassing dat Ubisoft tijdens de ontwikkeling wel degelijk moeite deed om het bestaan van de nieuwe Assassin's Creed verborgen te houden: de stemacteur achter protagonist Bayek wist namelijk helemaal niet waar hij auditie voor deed.Abubakar Salim dacht namelijk dat hij solliciteerde naar een rol in een geanimeerde tv-serie waar ookeen rol bij zou spelen. Pas toen hij zijn auditie had voltooid, werd hem verteld dat het eigenlijk om een Assassin's Creed-spel ging.

When I auditioned for this, it was advertised as an animated TV series that involved motion capture, and I thought that was really interesting, he said. I got into the room, we did the whole thing with me reading a different character  and then they dropped the bomb that it was Assassins Creed. I remember just freaking out, thinking what is going on?



There were two rounds so during the break, I was thinking this is Assassins Creed, this is Assassins Creed. I ran outside, lost my mind. It was insane, such a dream come true.

motion capture

Assassin's Creed Origins wordt de eerste game waar Salim in speelt, maar als het aan hem ligt wordt het niet zijn laatste. Zijn ervaring meten stemmenwerk was voor hem namelijk erg bevrijdend, omdat hij een stuk minder bezig hoefde te zijn met cameraplaatsing, belichting en andere cinematografische snufjes.

It was really liberating. In theatre youve got the stage, youve got the audience, theres a few sets and props and you have to be aware of playing to the audience. With film, theres cameras and its all made to look like youre in that place. But with motion capture, youre wearing this lycra suit  its so sexy [laughs]. Youve got this huge helmet on, this camera on your face, loads of lights  it was just so removed from what I was used to that it felt quite liberating.



It felt like I was a little kid again. Rather than giving me an actual sword, which they shouldnt give to actors, I had a stick with a ball on, and then I had a dustbin lid as a shield  and I remember thinking this is what I used to do as a kid. This is exactly why I got into acting.



You dont have to worry about where the cameras going to be, because when they get to the editing room, the camera can be anyway, so youre just playing with the other actor. And its all in one space, you dont have to go to different sets or worry about lighting or whatever, its all in that space and its so much fun.

Vanaf 27 oktober is het stemmenwerk van Abubakar Salim in al zijn glorie te bewonderen, want dan verschijnt Assassin's Creed Origins voor pc, Xbox One en PlayStation 4.