Auteur : Mike Gevers vrijdag 29 september 2017 om 17:36:25
Stemacteur van Bayek wist niet dat hij auditie deed voor Assassin's Creed Origins
Bron: VG24/7Voordat Assassin's Creed Origins officieel werd onthuld, gingen de geruchten al volop los: van de Egyptische setting tot de schaal van de game en zelfs de merchandise, bijna geen enkele betrokken partij kon zijn lippen op elkaar houden. Het komt dan ook enigszins als een verrassing dat Ubisoft tijdens de ontwikkeling wel degelijk moeite deed om het bestaan van de nieuwe Assassin's Creed verborgen te houden: de stemacteur achter protagonist Bayek wist namelijk helemaal niet waar hij auditie voor deed.
Abubakar Salim dacht namelijk dat hij solliciteerde naar een rol in een geanimeerde tv-serie waar ook motion capture een rol bij zou spelen. Pas toen hij zijn auditie had voltooid, werd hem verteld dat het eigenlijk om een Assassin's Creed-spel ging.
When I auditioned for this, it was advertised as an animated TV series that involved motion capture, and I thought that was really interesting, he said. I got into the room, we did the whole thing with me reading a different character and then they dropped the bomb that it was Assassins Creed. I remember just freaking out, thinking what is going on?Assassin's Creed Origins wordt de eerste game waar Salim in speelt, maar als het aan hem ligt wordt het niet zijn laatste. Zijn ervaring met motion capture en stemmenwerk was voor hem namelijk erg bevrijdend, omdat hij een stuk minder bezig hoefde te zijn met cameraplaatsing, belichting en andere cinematografische snufjes.
There were two rounds so during the break, I was thinking this is Assassins Creed, this is Assassins Creed. I ran outside, lost my mind. It was insane, such a dream come true.
It was really liberating. In theatre youve got the stage, youve got the audience, theres a few sets and props and you have to be aware of playing to the audience. With film, theres cameras and its all made to look like youre in that place. But with motion capture, youre wearing this lycra suit its so sexy [laughs]. Youve got this huge helmet on, this camera on your face, loads of lights it was just so removed from what I was used to that it felt quite liberating.Vanaf 27 oktober is het stemmenwerk van Abubakar Salim in al zijn glorie te bewonderen, want dan verschijnt Assassin's Creed Origins voor pc, Xbox One en PlayStation 4.
It felt like I was a little kid again. Rather than giving me an actual sword, which they shouldnt give to actors, I had a stick with a ball on, and then I had a dustbin lid as a shield and I remember thinking this is what I used to do as a kid. This is exactly why I got into acting.
You dont have to worry about where the cameras going to be, because when they get to the editing room, the camera can be anyway, so youre just playing with the other actor. And its all in one space, you dont have to go to different sets or worry about lighting or whatever, its all in that space and its so much fun.
