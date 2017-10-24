|
Auteur : Mike Gevers dinsdag 24 oktober 2017 om 01:06:08
Rockstar helpt alle hoop op verhalende DLC voor GTA 5 de wereld uit
Bron: PC GamerAl letterlijk jarenlang roepen fans om verhalende DLC voor GTA 5, maar Rockstar blijft er stoïcijns nieuwe content uit pompen voor de online component van de game. Daar komt helaas nooit verandering in, want director of design Imran Sarwar zegt dat zulke DLC nooit gaan verschijnen: alle komende content voor de nieuwste Grand Theft Auto zal voor GTA Online zijn.
Dit komt door een combinatie van factoren: de schaal van de basisgame, de release op zowel de vorige als de huidige generatie consoles én pc, alsook het aankomende Red Dead Redemption 2. Door deze elementen is het voor Rockstar simpelweg niet realistisch om nog te werken aan eventuele singleplayer-content voor GTA 5.
As a company we love single player more than anything, and believe in it absolutelyfor storytelling and a sense of immersion in a world, multiplayer games dont rival single player games. With GTA 5, the single player game was absolutely massive and very, very complete. It was three games in one. The next-gen versions took a year of everyones time to get right, then the online component had a lot of potential, but to come close to realizing that potential also sucked up a lot of resources. And then there are other gamesin particular Red Dead Redemption 2.Met deze uitspraken krijgen we iets meer inzicht in wat er bedoeld werd met de uitspraak dat Rockstars bezigheden danig werden omgegooid door het succes van GTA Online. Echter, Sarwar zegt ook dat er wellicht minder vaak updates voor de online component van GTA 5 gaan verschijnen zodra Red Dead Redemption 2 verschijnt. Dit heeft alles te maken met de werkwijze van Rockstar, die toestaat dat er snel geschakeld kan worden en dat plannen redelijk snel kunnen worden aangepast.
The combination of these three factors means for this game, we did not feel single player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects. At Rockstar, we will always have bandwidth issues because we are perfectionists and to make huge complex games takes a lot of time and resources. Not everything is always possible, but we still love single player open-world games more than anything.
One of the enjoyable things about working on a project like this is that you can iterate quickly and change and evolve plans fairly quickly too, so we dont have to be as clear in our plans as with other projects.Het lijkt er dus op dat de focus binnen Rockstar aan het verschuiven is naar Red Dead Redemption 2. Deze game komt in de lente van 2018 uit voor Xbox One en PlayStation 4.
