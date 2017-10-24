Rockstar helpt alle hoop op verhalende DLC voor GTA 5 de wereld uit

director of design

Al letterlijk jarenlang roepen fans om verhalende DLC voor GTA 5, maar Rockstar blijft er stoïcijns nieuwe content uit pompen voor de online component van de game. Daar komt helaas nooit verandering in, wantImran Sarwar zegt dat zulke DLC nooit gaan verschijnen: alle komende content voor de nieuwste Grand Theft Auto zal voor GTA Online zijn.Dit komt door een combinatie van factoren: de schaal van de basisgame, de release op zowel de vorige als de huidige generatie consoles én pc, alsook het aankomende Red Dead Redemption 2. Door deze elementen is het voor Rockstar simpelweg niet realistisch om nog te werken aan eventuele singleplayer-content voor GTA 5.

As a company we love single player more than anything, and believe in it absolutelyfor storytelling and a sense of immersion in a world, multiplayer games dont rival single player games. With GTA 5, the single player game was absolutely massive and very, very complete. It was three games in one. The next-gen versions took a year of everyones time to get right, then the online component had a lot of potential, but to come close to realizing that potential also sucked up a lot of resources. And then there are other gamesin particular Red Dead Redemption 2.



The combination of these three factors means for this game, we did not feel single player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects. At Rockstar, we will always have bandwidth issues because we are perfectionists and to make huge complex games takes a lot of time and resources. Not everything is always possible, but we still love single player open-world games more than anything.

Met deze uitspraken krijgen we iets meer inzicht in wat er bedoeld werd met de uitspraak dat Rockstars bezigheden danig werden omgegooid door het succes van GTA Online. Echter, Sarwar zegt ook dat er wellicht minder vaak updates voor de online component van GTA 5 gaan verschijnen zodra Red Dead Redemption 2 verschijnt. Dit heeft alles te maken met de werkwijze van Rockstar, die toestaat dat er snel geschakeld kan worden en dat plannen redelijk snel kunnen worden aangepast.

One of the enjoyable things about working on a project like this is that you can iterate quickly and change and evolve plans fairly quickly too, so we dont have to be as clear in our plans as with other projects.